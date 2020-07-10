1/1
PALMA (Domino) TETI-PERRY
TETI-PERRY
PALMA (nee Domino)


July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Americo Teti and Samuel Perry. Beloved mother of the late Ralph Teti. Mother-in-law of Patty Teti. Survived by her son Steven Teti. Grandmother of Christopher (Kelly), Jennifer, Kristin (Erica) Zilinskas, and Melanie Teti. Great-grandmother of Reanna, Christopher, and Dominic Teti. Sister of Paul (Carol) Domino, and the late Marion (Samuel) Fortuna. Also survived by her step children Judy, Jannine, and Michael. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing MONDAY Evening 6 until 8 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. and TUESDAY Morning 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Monica Church.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
