July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Americo Teti and Samuel Perry. Beloved mother of the late Ralph Teti. Mother-in-law of Patty Teti. Survived by her son Steven Teti. Grandmother of Christopher (Kelly), Jennifer, Kristin (Erica) Zilinskas, and Melanie Teti. Great-grandmother of Reanna, Christopher, and Dominic Teti. Sister of Paul (Carol) Domino, and the late Marion (Samuel) Fortuna. Also survived by her step children Judy, Jannine, and Michael. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Expressions of Sympathy
