SELIG
PAM
June 16, 2020 of Berwyn, PA; beloved sister of Dr. Robert (Candi) Selig and Marci Selig Smoger; loving aunt of Daniel (Janice) Selig, Jessica (Daniel) Mull, Lowell Smoger, and Julian (Mandy) Smoger; cherished great-aunt of Giana, Jordyn, Mia, and Jacob. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
PAM
June 16, 2020 of Berwyn, PA; beloved sister of Dr. Robert (Candi) Selig and Marci Selig Smoger; loving aunt of Daniel (Janice) Selig, Jessica (Daniel) Mull, Lowell Smoger, and Julian (Mandy) Smoger; cherished great-aunt of Giana, Jordyn, Mia, and Jacob. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.