PAMELA S. "PAM" HORN
1953 - 2020
HORN
PAMELA "PAM" S.


67, of Philadelphia, a dedicated nurse and health care provider for many years, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 after decades of battling with lupus and other medical issues. Pamela was born in Circleville, Ohio, to the late Carmien Horn, a nursing assistant and banking professional, and Alfonso Horn, an educator. Pam graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1971 and Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1977. After nursing school, she worked at Pennsylvania Hospital as an operating room nurse before becoming the supervisor of the hospital's short procedure surgery unit. She later served as the nursing director at Concorde, Inc. Pam is survived by her sisters, Teresa and Alycia Horn (Joe Tucker), nephews Jason and Justin Horn, and her nieces Pamela C. Horn and Devon Tucker.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 12, 2020.
