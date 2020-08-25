1/1
Paola PIERI
1930 - 2020
Conshohocken, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away on August 22nd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Silvano Pieri, and adoring sister of the late Antonio Cianelli. Paola was born in Holland and raised in Benabbio, Italy. She journeyed to America in 1957.Survived by her loving sons Anthony (Louisa) and Riccardo (Nicole); her cherished grandchildren Lucca, Luciana, Sofia and Nikolas; her dear sister Susie Lavorini, and her devoted sister-in-law Sandra Cianelli.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday, August 26th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM ALL IN: Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6301Woodbine Ave, Phila., PA 19151. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.Due to the current situation, D'Anjolell Memorial Home requires all attendees to wear a mask, and practice social distancing.www.danjolell.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
