PAOLO GIONFRIDDO
Passed November 1, 2020. Devoted husband of Cicilia (nee Mancarella) of 59 years. Beloved father of Giuseppe "Scoop" (Linda) and Sebastiano. Also survived by one sister Lina Gionfriddo and two grandchildren Paul and Joseph Gionfriddo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday 9 - 10 A.M. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf St. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. www.baldifuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
