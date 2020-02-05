|
|
Di PAOLO
VINCE
On Friday, January 31, 2020, of Somerton. Beloved husband of Kalyna Di Paolo (nee Spisak); loving father of John Di Paolo and the late Anna Di Paolo. Devoted brother of Elda Pontarelli (late Joseph E.) late Elia Calabro (late John), late Jeffrey Di Paolo (late Philomena). He is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews. Vince's family will receive condolences on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila, PA 19116. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher's Church at the above address or Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020