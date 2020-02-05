Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAOLO Di
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAOLO VINCE Di

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAOLO VINCE Di Notice
Di PAOLO
VINCE
On Friday, January 31, 2020, of Somerton. Beloved husband of Kalyna Di Paolo (nee Spisak); loving father of John Di Paolo and the late Anna Di Paolo. Devoted brother of Elda Pontarelli (late Joseph E.) late Elia Calabro (late John), late Jeffrey Di Paolo (late Philomena). He is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews. Vince's family will receive condolences on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila, PA 19116. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher's Church at the above address or Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.

www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAOLO's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -