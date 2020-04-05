|
|
KAMBIN
PARVIZ, M.D.
Age 88, on March 29, 2020, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen (nee Perkinson). Devoted father of Roya Kambin, Shirin Kambin Timms, Sheila Kambin (Michael Riis Hansen) and Parviz Jeffrey Kambin much loved grandchildren Aidan Scharf, Daria Scharf, Soraya Timms and Shariese Timms. Also survived by his sister, Parvin Askarpour; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was born in Tehran, Iran and completed his medical train-ing at Tehran University Faculty of Medicine. After finishing his orthopaedic residency at New York University, and the New Jersey Orthopaedic Hospital, he was appointed to various academic positions at The Graduate Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, Medical College of Pennsylvania and Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. He was a Professor of Orthopaedics and has an endowed Chair at Drexel University College of Medicine. In the early 1970's, he embarked on extensive research and development for spinal surgery and is considered the father of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery. He held a number of US and European patents. The "Kambin Triangular Working Zone", that opened the door for a safe zone for minimal invasive spinal surgery, is described in the Dorland's Medical Dictionary. He was the Editor of two textbooks, over 50 articles in peer-review journals, more than 20 chapters in text-books and over 60 papers presented at scientific meetings around the world. He received several Lifetime Achievement Awards and accomplished great heights academically during his sterling career. However, one of his greatest rewards in life was associated with the art of medicine. He truly cared for his patients and that was the reason for his quest to improve their quality of life with the least invasive way possible (LESS IS MORE).
He was a man who was just as devoted and committed in his personal life as an exceptional husband, father and grand-father. His kind heart, incompar-able goodness and support to his whole family and close friends will always be remembered.
His Service was held in private due to the Corona Virus. The family will have a public Memorial Service at a later date. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or to the National Baha'í Fund, 536 Sheridan Road, Wilmette, IL 60091-2891. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020