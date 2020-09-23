Of Warrington, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. He was 78 years old; loving husband of Doris (nee: Pugh); beloved father of Sarah (Brian) Clark, Theresa Dubzak, and Vincent (Erin) Prozzillo; dear brother of Fred and Joanne Prozzillo, and the late Angeline Violi, Rose Siciliano, Nicholas Prozzillo, James Prozzillo, Barbara Donato, and Frank Prozzillo; beloved grandfather of Gina, Dean, Kane, Chase, and Trey. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, from 9:00 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA 18976. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA 18976 www.saintrobertwarrington.org
. www.angelonefuneralhome.com