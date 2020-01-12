Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
605 W. Street Rd.
Warminster, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
605 W. Street Rd.
Warminster, PA
View Map
PATRICIA A. (Keegan) FERREN

PATRICIA A. (Keegan) FERREN Notice
FERREN
PATRICIA A. (nee Keegan)


January 8, 2020, of Warminster, Pa. She was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Ferren and loving mother of Michael (Donna), Kevin (Suzie), Mary Beth (Tony) Vellner, Mark (Teri Charpentier) and William (Alison). Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after 9:30 A.M. until time of her Mass at 11:00 A.M. in Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Common Space Special Needs Program, 25 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, Pa. 19003 in Patricia's memory. Arr. by:

THE DECKER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
