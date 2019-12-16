|
|
FRANCKS
PATRICIA A.
December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John McCarthy. Devoted mother of John Francks (Ruth) and James Francks. Loving Nanny of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also survived by one brother, 2 sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve 7-9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again on Wednesday morning 8 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019