Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
PATRICIA A. FRANCKS

PATRICIA A. FRANCKS
FRANCKS
PATRICIA A.
FRANCKS
PATRICIA A.
December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John McCarthy. Devoted mother of John Francks (Ruth) and James Francks. Loving Nanny of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also survived by one brother, 2 sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve 7-9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again on Wednesday morning 8 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019
