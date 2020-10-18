1/
Patricia A. (Brogan) Infortuna
95, of Wayne, PA died peacefully on September 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor C. Infortuna. She is survived by a brother, John E Brogan, and her children Mary Werner (William), James Infortuna (Paige Purse) and Ann Infortuna (Alan Berger) and three grandsons: John and David Werner, and James Peter (J.P.) Infortuna. Patricia was grateful for the friends she made throughout her life and valued those friendships dearly. The family held a private service. In lieu of memorial contributions, the family would ask that everyone be kind to each other during these turbulent times. ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
