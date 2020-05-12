MITCHELL
PATRICIA A. (nee Dillon)
On May 8, 2020. Age 79 years, of Paul's Run Nursing Home. Wife of the late Thomas; dear mother of Patricia A. Brazukas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside Service on Thursday May 14th 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery at 11 A.M. arr by THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St.www.petnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.