PATRICIA A. (Dillon) MITCHELL
MITCHELL
PATRICIA A. (nee Dillon)
On May 8, 2020. Age 79 years, of Paul's Run Nursing Home. Wife of the late Thomas; dear mother of Patricia A. Brazukas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside Service on Thursday May 14th 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery at 11 A.M. arr by THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St.www.petnerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
