PATRICIA A. (LECOMPTE) ROWAN
72, on October 20, 2020 at home in West Deptford, NJ. Formerly of Philadelphia, graduate St. Anne's Commercial High School. Retired from Shoprite, Woodhaven Rd, Phila. Survived by her husband William R., son William R. Jr., sister Michell L. (Dean) Cliver, sister-in-laws Eleanor LeCompte, Margie Murry, brother-in-law Joseph (Sheila) Rowan, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter Dawn Marie Bobenreith, brother James LeCompte. Friends may greet the family Sunday 6-8 P.M. and Monday 9-10 A.M. in the BUDD FUNERAL HOME, 522 Salem Ave., Woodbury, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Monday in St. Patrick's Church (Holy Angels Parish), 86 Cooper St, Woodbury, NJ. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park. www.buddfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
