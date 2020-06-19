SHIPTON





Of Philadelphia, passed away on June 13th, 2020 at the age of 75. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Alfred C. Shipton of 49 wonderful years. Pat was the caring mother to William A. Shipton (Michelle), Lynne Hartman (Christopher Hoffman), Alfred J. Shipton, and the late Christopher M. Shipton. Pat leaves behind an impressive and loving legacy in her grandchildren; Jamie Lynne, Jessika, Dominic, Giovanni, Kelly, Drew, Fallon, and Grady as well as great grandson Marshall. Pat is also survived by her brother Edward Donnelly."Tish" and "Fred" met at the American Business System printing company in Philadelphia, and went on to spend many loving years together growing their family. Pat enjoyed the vacations they took over the years to Bermuda and many other Caribbean ports. Pat especially enjoyed the time she spent with her children and grandchildren in North Wildwood NJ. Pat will always be remembered for the "Hi Sweetie" she would shoot your way upon entering her home.Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia's Life Celebration visitation on Monday June 22nd at thefrom 4 P.M. to 6 P.M., with a service to follow at 6 P.M.; Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory to the Pennsylvania SPCA, or the National Brain Tumor Society would be greatly appreciated.

