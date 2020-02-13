|
|
STAUDT
PATRICIA A. (nee Kirwin)
On Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Staudt, devoted mother of Donna Dirscherl (Michael), William J. Staudt and Annette Battestelli (Vincent), loving Mom Mom of Brianne and Christopher (Renee), dear great Mom Mom of Jaide, Colin, Frankie and Kaiden, sister of John and the late Thomas Kirwin.
Relatives and all those who Patricia referred to as "Hon" are invited to her Viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Tuesday 1:30 P.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154 would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020