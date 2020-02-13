Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rhawn St
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rhawn St
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
PATRICIA A. (Kirwin) STAUDT

PATRICIA A. (Kirwin) STAUDT Notice
STAUDT
PATRICIA A. (nee Kirwin)
On Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Staudt, devoted mother of Donna Dirscherl (Michael), William J. Staudt and Annette Battestelli (Vincent), loving Mom Mom of Brianne and Christopher (Renee), dear great Mom Mom of Jaide, Colin, Frankie and Kaiden, sister of John and the late Thomas Kirwin.
Relatives and all those who Patricia referred to as "Hon" are invited to her Viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Tuesday 1:30 P.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154 would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
