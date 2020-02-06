|
|
VANDERLAAN
PATRICIA A.
age 73 of New London, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. She was the wife for 44 and a half years of Mr. Roger L. Vanderlaan. Born on December 14, 1946 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anne (Sharkey) Mullen. Mrs. Vanderlaan had a career in health care, first working for Metropolitan Hospital in Philadelphia and later for Genesis Health Care in Kennett Square, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and took many trips to Texas and many other places in there motor home. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Vanderlaan is survived by her sons, Robert Archibald and wife Krista and Jeff Vanderlaan and wife Melissa, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is additionally survived by her sister Nancy Mullen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Charles and Michael Mullen.
Friends will be received on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the KUZO FUNERAL HOME, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square where a service will begin at 6 PM. Her interment will be private. Contributions may be made in Mrs. Vanderlaan's name to the Cleveland Clinic by going to https://my.clevelandclinic.org/giving Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020