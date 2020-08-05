To the Vaugh Family, I was surprised to hear of Trish's passing. She was a beautiful spirit, her smile and laugh were infectious. We were co-workers for over 15 years, and she was such a pleasant person, always a great conversationalist. I envied hearing of her Aruba trips wishing she could stuff me in her luggage. I will miss her, and may she rest in peace. My prayers go out to the family!

TRACEY MIDDLETON

Coworker