PATRICIA A. "TRISH" VAUGHN
VAUGHN
PATRICIA A. "TRISH"
(nee Corbett)


Of Phila, on August 1, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of Harry T.; cherished mother of Daneen Avendano (Enrique), Colleen J. Cannon, and Natalie S. Martorana; loving grandmother of Issaac, Casey, Kelsey, Aidan, Alessandra, and Thomas; caring great grandmother of Damien and Ava Grace; and loving sister of James, Joan Nicolo, the late Francis, Daneen Carvo, and Martin.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Patricia's Life Celebration on Sat., August 8, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and to her Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Martha's Church, 11301 Academy Rd., Phila. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Patricia's memory would be greatly appreciated. To donate please visit https://www.stjude.org/;

www.lifecelebration.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Trish was a wonderful coworker and she was a pleasure to work with. So sorry for your loss. Amen
Tata Santiago
Coworker
August 4, 2020
To the Vaugh Family, I was surprised to hear of Trish's passing. She was a beautiful spirit, her smile and laugh were infectious. We were co-workers for over 15 years, and she was such a pleasant person, always a great conversationalist. I envied hearing of her Aruba trips wishing she could stuff me in her luggage. I will miss her, and may she rest in peace. My prayers go out to the family!
TRACEY MIDDLETON
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Dear Harry and Family, my prayers and thoughts are will you all. I have had many Birthday Dinners with Trish for about 17 years of our friendship working together, many laughs and great talks. My dear friend will truly be missed. Rhonda Stewart
Rhonda Stewart
Coworker
