VAUGHNPATRICIA A. "TRISH" (nee Corbett)
Of Phila, on August 1, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of Harry T.; cherished mother of Daneen Avendano (Enrique), Colleen J. Cannon, and Natalie S. Martorana; loving grandmother of Issaac, Casey, Kelsey, Aidan, Alessandra, and Thomas; caring great grandmother of Damien and Ava Grace; and loving sister of James, Joan Nicolo, the late Francis, Daneen Carvo, and Martin.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Patricia's Life Celebration on Sat., August 8, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila.
and to her Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Martha's Church, 11301 Academy Rd., Phila. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Patricia's memory would be greatly appreciated. To donate please visit https://www.stjude.org/
