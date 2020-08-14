VERBITSKI





August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph F. Jr. (Kelly), Edward W. (Lori), and Lisa Corr (Fran). Loving Gram of Joseph F. III, Edward W. Jr., Kyle, Gavin, Michael and Alex. Also survived by her sister Stella Higgins, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday 9 A.M. from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be made to the Philadelphia Firefighters Widow Fund Local #22, 415 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19123.

Share Online Condolences at

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com



