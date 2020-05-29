VICCARELLI
PATRICIA A.
Passed away on April 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born and raised in South Philadelphia and was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (nee Badey) Kircher. Pat worked as an Executive Dining Hostess and Bartender at the Urban Club. One of her favorite things was going to the shore and spending time with her family, especially with her grandson Charles. "Pats" was the beloved wife of 55 years to Charles A. Viccarelli. Loving mother of Tricia (Joseph Carlini) Vicchiarelli and dearest grandmom of Charles Carlini. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed., June 3, 2020 from 10-11 A.M. in Stella Maris Church (10th & Bigler Sts.). Funeral Mass 11 AM. Burial in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.