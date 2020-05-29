PATRICIA A. VICCARELLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VICCARELLI
PATRICIA A.
Passed away on April 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born and raised in South Philadelphia and was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (nee Badey) Kircher. Pat worked as an Executive Dining Hostess and Bartender at the Urban Club. One of her favorite things was going to the shore and spending time with her family, especially with her grandson Charles. "Pats" was the beloved wife of 55 years to Charles A. Viccarelli. Loving mother of Tricia (Joseph Carlini) Vicchiarelli and dearest grandmom of Charles Carlini. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed., June 3, 2020 from 10-11 A.M. in Stella Maris Church (10th & Bigler Sts.). Funeral Mass 11 AM. Burial in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved