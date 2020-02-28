Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
Resources
PATRICIA A. "PAT" WAYOCK


1930 - 2020
PATRICIA A. "PAT" WAYOCK Notice
WAYOCK
PATRICIA A. "PAT"


90, formerly of Springfield, PA passed away on February 24, 2020 at St. Francis Country House. Born and raised in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Nellie O'Donnell. After her marriage to Tom Wayock, she resided in Pottstown, before moving to Springfield. There she raised her family and became a member of St. Kevin's Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, mother, and an avid Elvis Presley fan.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son James "Jimmy" Wayock, her former husband and father of her children, Tom, and her brothers Cyril, Tom and Danny O'Donnell. She is survived by her children Thomas Wayock (Patricia), Deborah Rickards (Jerry) and Richard Wayock (Janice), grandchildren Christopher Wayock (Jennifer), Steven Wayock (Julia), Natalie Snyder (Jason), Michael Wayock, Kate Markowitz (Lee), Joshua Rickards, Jessica and Lisa Wayock, great grand-children Sean, Conner, Emilia and Autumn Wayock and Clark Markowitz, and her sister Catherine Anastacio.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, March 2, 2020, 9:30 A.M. St. Kevin's Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, https://act.alz.org.

O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
