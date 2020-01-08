|
MIAMIDIAN
PATRICIA ANN (nee Kearney)
Of Plymouth Meeting, passed away after a sudden illness on January 4, 2020, at Einstein Hospital ICU, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Leon; a sister Kathleen Walczak; daughters, Mary Patricia Miamidian (James McLellan), Eileen Miamidian (Helder Mulhovo), Ann Miamidian; a son, John Miamidian and grand-children, Andrew, Julia and Erin McLellan and Akim Mulhovo.
Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia's Life Celebration on Friday Evening, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M., at the
BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 200 W. Germa-ntown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. An additional Viewing will take place at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, and beginning at 10 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. St. Patrick's Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020