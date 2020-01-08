Home

Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
3050 Walton Rd
Plymouth Meeting, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
3050 Walton Rd
Plymouth Meeting, PA
View Map
PATRICIA ANN (Kearney) MIAMIDIAN

PATRICIA ANN (Kearney) MIAMIDIAN Notice
MIAMIDIAN
PATRICIA ANN (nee Kearney)


Of Plymouth Meeting, passed away after a sudden illness on January 4, 2020, at Einstein Hospital ICU, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Leon; a sister Kathleen Walczak; daughters, Mary Patricia Miamidian (James McLellan), Eileen Miamidian (Helder Mulhovo), Ann Miamidian; a son, John Miamidian and grand-children, Andrew, Julia and Erin McLellan and Akim Mulhovo.
Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia's Life Celebration on Friday Evening, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M., at the
BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 200 W. Germa-ntown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. An additional Viewing will take place at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, and beginning at 10 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. St. Patrick's Cem.
To share your fondest memories of Patricia's, please visit

www.lifecelebration.com
610-277-7000

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
