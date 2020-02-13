|
PIAZZA
PATRICIA ANN "PAT"
(nee Mancini)
On Feb. 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Biagio, loving mother of Mark (Lynne), Christopher (Celia), Ben (Denise), dear Mom Mom of Amanda (Roivin), Erica, Milo, Olivia, Nicholas, Nonna of Marky and Wyatt. Sister of the late Josephine. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday 9 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by her Service 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 or Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees, 265 S. Rt. 73, Voorhees, NJ 08060 in her memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020