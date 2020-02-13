The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
PATRICIA PIAZZA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Int. Hillside Cemtery
PATRICIA ANN (Mancini) PIAZZA

PATRICIA ANN (Mancini) PIAZZA Notice
PIAZZA
PATRICIA ANN "PAT"
(nee Mancini)


On Feb. 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Biagio, loving mother of Mark (Lynne), Christopher (Celia), Ben (Denise), dear Mom Mom of Amanda (Roivin), Erica, Milo, Olivia, Nicholas, Nonna of Marky and Wyatt. Sister of the late Josephine. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday 9 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by her Service 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 or Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees, 265 S. Rt. 73, Voorhees, NJ 08060 in her memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
