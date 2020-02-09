|
DALEY
PATRICIA ANNE "PAT"
(nee Larney)
Age 79, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on February 5, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Elizabeth Larney (nee Toppy). Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael J. Daley. She is survived by her children Michael J. Daley and Marybeth Daley. She was the sister of the late John Larney and William Larney.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6 to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9 to 10:15 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.
