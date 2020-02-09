The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
3500 School Lane
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ANNE DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANNE "PAT" (Larney) DALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANNE "PAT" (Larney) DALEY Notice
DALEY
PATRICIA ANNE "PAT"
(nee Larney)


Age 79, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on February 5, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Elizabeth Larney (nee Toppy). Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael J. Daley. She is survived by her children Michael J. Daley and Marybeth Daley. She was the sister of the late John Larney and William Larney.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6 to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9 to 10:15 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.
Online condolences:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now