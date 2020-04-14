|
DIEHL
PATRICIA ANNE (nee Conway)
Passed in peace Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles. Patricia was raised in Germantown, Philadelphia and was a proud graduate of Little Flower High School. She worked many years as a registered nurse and was especially proud of her work as a public health nurse early in her career. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Heath Education at St. Joseph's University. Loving mother of Charles Jr. (Linda), David (Melissa) and Amy (George) Iannetta. Proud Grandmother of David Jr., Dora, Charlie, Bobby and Emily. Patrica with be fondly remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time at her home in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, spending time with her family and reading a good book. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, mass cards or donations to SEPAWOC are appreciated.
