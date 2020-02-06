|
|
MCNAMARA
PATRICIA ANNE "Patty" (nee Jamison)
suddenly on February 3, 2020, age 66 years, of Abington. Mother of Courtney M. McNamara and James M. McNamara II. Wife of James M. McNamara. Sister of Katie Sullivan, Jack Jamison, Frank Jamison, Jim Jamison and Michael Jamison. Beloved Aunt of many. Funeral Liturgy Monday 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Ave (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation at the Church Monday after 9 AM. In lieu of flowers donations to 1818 Market St. Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020