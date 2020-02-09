|
DUFFY
PATRICIA B.
Age 76, born January 24th, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA. Died on February 2nd, 2020 while convalescing at Gloria Dei memory care of Hatboro, PA. predeceased by her parents John and Helen Duffy, she is survived by her sister Lorraine Bechtel and niece Barbara Bechtel of Florida. Also by her dear friends Dolly ketterer, Joe Huhn, and Brenda Williams. Pat was a graduate of Temple University who achieved a double Masters in OT and Psychology. Pat was an active longtime member of St Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, where celebration of life will be held on Feb. 15th 2020, at 11 A.M., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions to PA SPCA. 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila. PA. 19134 would be appreciated by the family.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020