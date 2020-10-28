PATRICIA BARNETT

Formerly of Haverford and Merion, Pa, on Oct. 26, 2020. She is the wife of the late Edwin B. Barnett, mother of Paul (Mary), Peter, Edwin B., Jr, Mary (Thomas), John (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Franks (Paul), and Brian (Linda). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and sister of Carol Walsh and the late Robert, Elizabeth and John Cahill. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Friday in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr. (Mass will be live streamed on St. John Neumann Church website) All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to BetheMatch.org
