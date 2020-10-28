1/
PATRICIA BARNETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Formerly of Haverford and Merion, Pa, on Oct. 26, 2020. She is the wife of the late Edwin B. Barnett, mother of Paul (Mary), Peter, Edwin B., Jr, Mary (Thomas), John (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Franks (Paul), and Brian (Linda). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and sister of Carol Walsh and the late Robert, Elizabeth and John Cahill. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Friday in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr. (Mass will be live streamed on St. John Neumann Church website) All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to BetheMatch.org. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved