BRANSOME





Peacefully on July 13, 2020, of Fairfax, VA where she had lived since 2014. Patricia was the wife of the late William R. Bransome, mother of the late William R. Bransome, Jr. and Michael Bransome. Patricia is survived by her children Kelly Bransome of Fairfax, Elizabeth Higgins (Al) of Dade City, FL, Suzanne Bransome of New York City, NY, Madeleine Olster (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Patrick Bransome of Pittsburgh, PA; Her sister Margaret "Peggy" Evans; and three grandchildren, Jack, Brooke and Gregory. A funeral for Patsy was held on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Vienna, VA Guest book and remembrances available at

www.moneyandking.com

