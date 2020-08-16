1/1
PATRICIA "PATSY" BRANSOME
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANSOME
PATRICIA "PATSY"


Peacefully on July 13, 2020, of Fairfax, VA where she had lived since 2014. Patricia was the wife of the late William R. Bransome, mother of the late William R. Bransome, Jr. and Michael Bransome. Patricia is survived by her children Kelly Bransome of Fairfax, Elizabeth Higgins (Al) of Dade City, FL, Suzanne Bransome of New York City, NY, Madeleine Olster (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Patrick Bransome of Pittsburgh, PA; Her sister Margaret "Peggy" Evans; and three grandchildren, Jack, Brooke and Gregory. A funeral for Patsy was held on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Vienna, VA Guest book and remembrances available at

www.moneyandking.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Money and King Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved