BUCHANAN
PATRICIA "TONIGIRL"
74, formerly of the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born August 24, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA. She was an employee of the Philadelphia Inquirer for 35 years and loved animals.
Pat is survived by her brother, Danny (Bernie) Cordero; sisters, Peggy Dellisanti and Mary Becker; children, Justin Cordero, Bruce (Helen) Buchanan, Danielle (Paul) Kummer and Elizabeth (Warren) O'Connell; grandchildren Taylor Casanova, Bruce Buchanan lll and Paulie Kummer lll; her best friend, Joann Mangino and many other family members and friends. All of whom she loved and had much fun with.
Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, January 10, 2020, between 10 to 11:30 A.M., at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19130.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020