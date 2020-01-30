|
AVERILL
PATRICIA C. (nee Maier)
January 28, 2020, age 87. Pat spent the majority of her career working as a statistical analyst in the Philadelphia Family Court system. Former wife of the late James J. Averill. Devoted mother of John J., Timothy M. (Nancy), Mary Pat Amato (Anthony), Michael F. (Jennifer), Kathleen A. Norman (Cory) and the late James J. and Louis J. (Peggy.) Pat is survived by her brother, The Honorable Eugene E.J. Maier (Lana) and predeceased by her other siblings Kathleen McKendry (late Stewart), Betty Finnagan (late Bud), Helen Schaefer (late Gus) and Louis J. Maier (late Teresa). Pat is survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numer-ous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING, (please feel free to dress in royal blue attire which was Pat's favorite color), Friday, 8:30 to 10 A.M., St. Bernard Church, 7341 Cottage St., followed by Funeral Mass. Int. St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to Abington Health Foundation/ Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice
VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, Inc. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020