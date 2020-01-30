The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
For more information about
PATRICIA AVERILL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
7341 Cottage Street
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Bernard Church
7341 Cottage Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA AVERILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA C. (Maier) AVERILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA C. (Maier) AVERILL Notice
AVERILL
PATRICIA C. (nee Maier)


January 28, 2020, age 87. Pat spent the majority of her career working as a statistical analyst in the Philadelphia Family Court system. Former wife of the late James J. Averill. Devoted mother of John J., Timothy M. (Nancy), Mary Pat Amato (Anthony), Michael F. (Jennifer), Kathleen A. Norman (Cory) and the late James J. and Louis J. (Peggy.) Pat is survived by her brother, The Honorable Eugene E.J. Maier (Lana) and predeceased by her other siblings Kathleen McKendry (late Stewart), Betty Finnagan (late Bud), Helen Schaefer (late Gus) and Louis J. Maier (late Teresa). Pat is survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numer-ous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING, (please feel free to dress in royal blue attire which was Pat's favorite color), Friday, 8:30 to 10 A.M., St. Bernard Church, 7341 Cottage St., followed by Funeral Mass. Int. St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to Abington Health Foundation/ Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice

VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, Inc. www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now