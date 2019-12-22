|
|
MARTIN
PATRICIA C. "PATTY"
(nee O'Rourke)
Age 61, on Dec. 19, 2019 of Fox Chase. Dedicated employee of The Philadelphia Inquirer Customer Service. Beloved wife of Joseph "Timmy". Devoted mother of Patrick, Maggie, and Christen (Anwar). Cherished grandmother of Christian Maloney, Vincent and Joseph Moffa, Shyheim, Maleek and Kian Abernathy. Daughter of the late Joseph and late Margaret (nee White) O'Rourke. Loving sister of Rosemary, Maureen (Ralph) Boccella, Kevin (Eileen) O'Rourke, Peggy O'Rourke (Ed Byrnes) and Judy; and the late Baby Joseph and late Tracy (James) Hetrick. Sister-in-law to the late Rosemary and Jim Theil, Edward (Daria) Martin, Rita (John) Martin, Rene (Dave) Bremme; dear aunt to Marnie (Dan) Boccella, Lauren Collins, Kelly O'Rourke, Brenden (Sarah) O'Rourke, Kevin O'Rourke, Jr., Bridget (Steve) Crane, Meghan Byrnes, Cass Byrnes, Colleen Hetrick, Erin (Joe) Curran, Paul Robbins, Sr., Sean (Tish) Robbins, Tommy (Chrissy) Robbins, Jason, Zara Martin, Pamela (Patrick) Costello, Johnny Martin, Lauren (Doug) Cassidy, Dave (Jen) Bremme and Dan. Patty is also survived by her cherished and devoted friends. A sincere Thank You to Fox Chase Cancer Center and also to Holy Redeemer Hospice. Family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, Dec. 26 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To Honor Patty in the style she would have loved if everyone attending could wear some-thing red or red lipstick or red nail polish. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patty's memory Breathing Room Foundation, PO Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046 would be appreciated.
JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019