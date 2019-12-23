|
|
CARBO
PATRICIA "PATTY" (nee Clark)
70, passed peacefully in her home on December 20, 2019. Patty was born August 1, 1949, in Norristown, PA. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jim, her three children Jessica (Ken), James (Katherine), and Brigid (Steve), and brothers Donnie, and Michael (Lynn). She was blessed with 8 beautiful grandchildren, Mark, Brian, Quinn and Morgan Rodoff, Charlie, Timothy, and Andrew Kunze; and Maggie Carbo. Patty was preceded in death by her parents J. Donald and Muriel (née Harper) Clark, and sisters Muriel (Gerald) Corrigan and Nancy (George) Schools. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday December 28th at 10:30 AM at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 120 Allison Road, Oreland PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at the church Friday from 6-8PM and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:30AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of her grandson Timothy to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019