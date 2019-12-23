Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Martyrs Catholic Church
120 Allison Road
Oreland, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Martyrs Catholic Church
120 Allison Road
Oreland, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Martyrs Catholic Church
120 Allison Road
Oreland, PA
View Map
PATRICIA "PATTY" (Clark) CARBO


1949 - 2019
PATRICIA "PATTY" (Clark) CARBO Notice
CARBO
PATRICIA "PATTY" (nee Clark)
70, passed peacefully in her home on December 20, 2019. Patty was born August 1, 1949, in Norristown, PA. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jim, her three children Jessica (Ken), James (Katherine), and Brigid (Steve), and brothers Donnie, and Michael (Lynn). She was blessed with 8 beautiful grandchildren, Mark, Brian, Quinn and Morgan Rodoff, Charlie, Timothy, and Andrew Kunze; and Maggie Carbo. Patty was preceded in death by her parents J. Donald and Muriel (née Harper) Clark, and sisters Muriel (Gerald) Corrigan and Nancy (George) Schools. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday December 28th at 10:30 AM at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 120 Allison Road, Oreland PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at the church Friday from 6-8PM and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:30AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of her grandson Timothy to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019
