PATRICIA (KIPPING) CARSON
August 18, 1929 to May 2, 2020 in West Chester, PA. Wife of the late Jack Carson; mother of John (Uljana Feest), and Kimberly Logue (Mark); grand-mother of Robinson Carson, Kyle (Caroline) Logue, and Connor (Emily) Logue; great grandmother of Declan, Graeme, and Rory Logue; and sister of the late Richard Kipping.
Born in Sheboygan, WI, Pat attended Lower Merion High School and Harcum Junior College. She worked for many years at the Bryn Mawr Trust Co., rising from teller to become a vice president. In her free time, she enjoyed tending her flowers, reading, going out for dinner, and traveling.
Much beloved by friends, co-workers, and family, she will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to People's Light & Theater Co (https://www.peopleslight.org/support/donate/;).ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
