Passed on Aug. 24, 2020.





2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph G., beloved mother of Joseph (Eileen) Celia, Edmund Celia, Kimberly (Charles) DiNardo and George Celia; dedicated grandmother of Jamie and Joseph Celia, sister of Barbara (Dominic) Cermele. Viewing Friday 9 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital would be appreciated.STOLFO FUNERAL HOME



