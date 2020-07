DiLAURO





Entered into eternal rest July 4, 2020, at her residence unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and the late Beatrice; most loving sister of Maria Curry. She also leaves many loving friends. Due to the COVID pandemic, Services will be announced at a later date. It is requested all memorial gifts in her memory are forwarded to Old St. Mary's Church, 252 S. 4th St., Phila. PA 19106

