West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
PATRICIA "PATTE" DOBKIN

Of Bala Cynwyd, PA, slipped away from us peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones holding onto her hands tightly, as if to have her stay - if only for a few more minutes.
She was born in Bethlehem, PA, to James and Rose Reidy. A graduate of St. Francis Academy, and Villanova University, and a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church in Bala Cynwyd.
For the past 20+ years, Patte served as the President of Corporate Facilities, Inc. (CFI), a business she helped shape from a startup. She was deeply admired for her elegance, kind manage-ment style, and ready smile.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey; loving children, Danielle, Nicole, and Adam; and three siblings, Rosemary, Anne, and Tommy.

Patte was known for her dedication to both her family at home and her family at work - at CFI. She enjoyed books, Broadway shows, and rooting for Philadelphia sports teams and the Villanova Wildcats.
Patricia fought cancer with dignity and grace. Throughout her struggles she never once complained, even in the quietest moments of the longest nights.
Burial was private at West Laurel Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in July. Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her husband's nonprofit 501c3 foundation, The Brain Injury Foundation (P.O. Box 100, Merion Station, PA 19066) whose mission is to prevent brain damage and save lives.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
