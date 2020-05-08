DOHERTY
PATRICIA "PAT" (nee Vaughan)
A resident of Moorestown and Loveladies, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Pat was raised in Philadelphia, PA, resided in Collingswood and Cherry Hill, and was a parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.
Beloved wife of the late James R. Doherty, Jr. for 53 years; loving mother of Barbara Zambon (Jim) of Medford and James R. III (Diane) of Moores-town. Dear Nana of James Ryan Zambon (Brianna), Caitlin Murphy (Michael), Keira Anne Bergvall (Daniel), and Patric and William Doherty. Loving Grand-Nana of Emma James Murphy; sister-in-law of Robert Doherty (Hope) and Evelyn Doherty, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Pat will always be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who put other's needs and wants before her own. She treasured her family, and always looked forward to holi-days and many summers spent on Long Beach Island, walking on the beach and preparing large meals for her loved ones.
A 1954 graduate of Little Flower High School, Pat began her career as a secretary at the Philadelphia Saving Fund Society (PSFS) in Philadelphia. While raising two children, Pat volunteered as a parish secretary and coached middle school girls' basketball at Transfiguration Parish in Collingswood, NJ. With her husband Jim, Pat started Premier Packaging in Cherry Hill, NJ, working with pharmaceutical companies in packaging and packaging design. In 1991, Jim and Pat started Weber Display & Packag-ing in Philadelphia, PA where she served on the Board of Directors as the Corporate Secretary.
A private celebration of Pat's life will be shared by immediate family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Parish, 140 East Mount Airy Avenue, Phila., PA 19119.www.givnish.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.