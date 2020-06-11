PATRICIA G. "Pat" (Geatz) FITZPATRICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FITZPATRICK
PATRICIA G. (nee Geatz) "Pat"


Age 91 on June 9, 2020; Bryn Mawr, Wife of 62 yrs. to the late Henry B. FitzPatrick Jr. Survived by her children Cathy, Burk, Trish (John) Donlon, Siobhan, Brian (Bette), Kiera (Pres) Werner, Brendan (Mary), Norman (MaryLee), Connie, and Colleen (Bob) Markey; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
A Private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday June 13th at St. John Neumann Church. Relatives and friends may attend the Interment, following Mass Sat. 12:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery, 235 E Matsonford Rd, Consho-hocken, PA 19428. (Section B)

For more information please visit www.danjolell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved