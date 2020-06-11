PATRICIA G. "Pat" (Geatz) FITZPATRICK
1928 - 2020
FITZPATRICK
PATRICIA G. (nee Geatz) "Pat"


Age 91 on June 9, 2020; Bryn Mawr, Wife of 62 yrs. to the late Henry B. FitzPatrick Jr. Survived by her children Cathy, Burk, Trish (John) Donlon, Siobhan, Brian (Bette), Kiera (Pres) Werner, Brendan (Mary), Norman (MaryLee), Connie, and Colleen (Bob) Markey; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
A Private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday June 13th at St. John Neumann Church. Relatives and friends may attend the Interment, following Mass Sat. 12:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery, 235 E Matsonford Rd, Consho-hocken, PA 19428. (Section B)

For more information please visit www.danjolell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
JUN
13
Burial
12:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the Fitzpatrick family. She was a wonderful lady. May she rest in peace. Bishop Joseph Coffey
Joseph Coffey
Family Friend
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
