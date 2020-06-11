FITZPATRICK





Age 91 on June 9, 2020; Bryn Mawr, Wife of 62 yrs. to the late Henry B. FitzPatrick Jr. Survived by her children Cathy, Burk, Trish (John) Donlon, Siobhan, Brian (Bette), Kiera (Pres) Werner, Brendan (Mary), Norman (MaryLee), Connie, and Colleen (Bob) Markey; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.A Private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday June 13th at St. John Neumann Church. Relatives and friends may attend the Interment, following Mass Sat. 12:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery, 235 E Matsonford Rd, Consho-hocken, PA 19428. (Section B)

