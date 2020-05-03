HOWGATE
PATRICIA G. (nee Simmer)
April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin H. Howgate, Jr. Devoted mother of Dawn E. (Rich) Taylor, Cynthia L. Howgate and Patricia R. (Kevin) Alston. Nanny of Jennifer, James, Brittany, Tyler, Ian, Patrick and Chad. Great Nanny of Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 6-8 P.M. and Thursday 10-11 A.M. at MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson). Interment private. Due to the current coronavirus, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.