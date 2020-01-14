|
PICAZIO
PATRICIA G. "Patty" (nee Becker)
On Jan. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Picazio and devoted mother of Olga J. (the late Joseph F.) Perruccio, Joann (Harry) Mertz and the late Susan E. Picazio; loving grandmother of Joseph, Domenico, Sr., Donna and Jason; loving great grandmother of Domenico, Jr., Elliyana and John Jr. Dear sister of Mary Lou Otten, Carol Dolbow and Kenneth Dolbow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Religious Service 10:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Int. George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to Wounded War Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020