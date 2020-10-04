Passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 81 due to complications related to heart failure and metastatic breast cancer. Beloved wife of the late John C. Sorber. Pat is survived by her 3 children: John (Diane), Meg and Timothy and two 2 grandchildren: Katherine Patricia and Carolyn Grace. Preceded in death by her sister Mary Jane Whitaker and survived by her sister Rita Flannery (Sarasota, FL). Born in Philadelphia to Harriett Watt and Joseph Curran, Pat graduated Frankford High School 1957. After marrying on her birthday in 1964 she later moved to Glenside to raise her family and finally to Acts - Gwynedd Estates. Pat was a longtime member of Carmel Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon, Chairwoman of the Shepherds and member of Women's Fellowship. Pat was also a Questers member and former Republican Committeewoman for Abington Township. Following her diagnosis of Breast Cancer in 2006, her son Tim, then Head Football Coach at Abington High School, organized the first Breast Cancer Awareness football game in 2007 to honor his Mother. The Breast Cancer Awareness game continues today at Abington and has been adopted by many high schools within the Suburban One Football League. With a commitment to having a COVID-Safe celebration, friends and relatives are invited to Visitation at Carmel Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11 A.M. - 12 Noon. Service and Interment will follow and be private. In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to Carmel Presbyterian Church - Flower Fund, 100 Edge Hill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038 or Gwynedd Estates-Samaritan Fund, 301 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA 19002. www.mayfuneralhome.com