Age 86, of Havertown, PA, on September 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Francis and Frank Coughlin. She is survived by her loving husband Jack of 63 years. Loving mother of Daughter Maureen Holdredge (Scott), Son John Lynch (Nancy), Son Paul Lynch (Alice), Daughter the late Carol DiTullio (Al), Granddaughters Julie Holdredge, Kim Holdredge, Katie Lynch, Sara Lynch, Grace Lynch and Great-Granddaughter Sophia Nutt. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 9:30 to 10:20 A.M. Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Masks are to be worn to the Viewing, Funeral Mass and Interment. Social distancing is to be observed. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com