The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA CANGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. "PATSY" (Cunane) CANGI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. "PATSY" (Cunane) CANGI Notice
CANGI
PATRICIA M. "PATSY" (nee Cunane)


Age 89, of Upper Darby, PA, on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Cangi. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Cangi (Cindy), Donna Cangi Lucas, Michael P. Cangi (Linda), Karen A. Christie (Sam) and Rita Kramer. Dear grandmother of 19 grand-children and 33 great-grand-children (with 2 great-grand-children expected next month). Sister of Joan Raech, Kay Carroll, Edward Cunane and the late Paul Cunane and John Francis Cunane. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the St. Laurence Church, 30 St. Laurence Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19104. https://www.philarmh.org/donate/; Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now