CANGI
PATRICIA M. "PATSY" (nee Cunane)
Age 89, of Upper Darby, PA, on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Cangi. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Cangi (Cindy), Donna Cangi Lucas, Michael P. Cangi (Linda), Karen A. Christie (Sam) and Rita Kramer. Dear grandmother of 19 grand-children and 33 great-grand-children (with 2 great-grand-children expected next month). Sister of Joan Raech, Kay Carroll, Edward Cunane and the late Paul Cunane and John Francis Cunane. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the St. Laurence Church, 30 St. Laurence Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19104. https://www.philarmh.org/donate/; Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020