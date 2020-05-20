COLE

PATRICIA M. (nee Brown)

Peacefully on May 17, 2020, formerly of Roxborough, of Sea Isle, NJ. Patricia formerly served on the Board of the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Wife of the late Albert Cole. Beloved mother of

Marie (Neil) Dempsey, Sr. Meg, SSJ, Sr. Helen, SSJ, Albert, Edward (Laura), Patricia (Doug) Lee and Joann (Karl) Hayes. Dearly loved by her 11 grandchildren. Sister of James Brown and Marie Campbell. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Service and Interment Private. Please kindly send donations to Patricia's name to Sisters of St. Joseph, 9601 Germantown Ave., Phila., Pa 19118.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.

215-482-8878



