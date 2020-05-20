PATRICIA M. (Brown) COLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLE
PATRICIA M. (nee Brown)
Peacefully on May 17, 2020, formerly of Roxborough, of Sea Isle, NJ. Patricia formerly served on the Board of the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Wife of the late Albert Cole. Beloved mother of
Marie (Neil) Dempsey, Sr. Meg, SSJ, Sr. Helen, SSJ, Albert, Edward (Laura), Patricia (Doug) Lee and Joann (Karl) Hayes. Dearly loved by her 11 grandchildren. Sister of James Brown and Marie Campbell. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Service and Interment Private. Please kindly send donations to Patricia's name to Sisters of St. Joseph, 9601 Germantown Ave., Phila., Pa 19118.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved