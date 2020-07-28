SEDGWICKPATRICIA M., (nee C
arey),
July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry for 58 years. Loving mother of Michele Calzarette (David), Harry, and Maureen Vile (Timothy). Adored Mom-Mom of Brandon, Shannon, Jenn, Vikki, and Michael. Great Mom-Mom of Justin and Jordan. Also survived by her sister Jackie, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening, 7-9 P.M. and Friday morning, 7:30-8:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114.
Funeral Mass 9 A.M. at St. Dominic Church. Interment Forest Hills Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com