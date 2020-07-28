1/
PATRICIA M. (Carey) SEDGWICK
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDGWICK
PATRICIA M., (nee Carey),
July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry for 58 years. Loving mother of Michele Calzarette (David), Harry, and Maureen Vile (Timothy). Adored Mom-Mom of Brandon, Shannon, Jenn, Vikki, and Michael. Great Mom-Mom of Justin and Jordan. Also survived by her sister Jackie, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening, 7-9 P.M. and Friday morning, 7:30-8:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 9 A.M. at St. Dominic Church. Interment Forest Hills Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Viewing
07:30 - 08:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved