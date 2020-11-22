1/
PATRICIA MARY "PAT" (McLAUGHLIN) SIMONS
Passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 100 at Meadowood, Worcester PA. Mrs. Simons was born September 26, 1920 in Jersey City, NJ. She is predeceased by her father, Patrick Aloysius McLaughlin; mother, Mary Veronica McCarthy; 2 brothers, John ("Jack") and William ("Billy"); and her husband of 54 years, James ("Jim") Robert Simons, at the time of his death in 2000. The Simons were long-time residents of Lansdale, PA. Mrs. Simons is survived by her son and his wife, James and Joyce Simons; 2 daughters, Mary Simons and Jo-Ann Bonner; 8 grandchildren (Jenna, Kim, Jay, Danielle, Bett, Julie, Joe, and James); and 12 great-grandchildren (Peter, Thomas, Jamie, Mickey, Betsy, Scott, Phillip, Emma, Lilly, Stella, Henry, and Loie). Services and interment are private. The family would like to thank those who provided love and support to her as she bravely fought COVID. Thus, donations in her name may be sent to MEADOWOOD Employee Appreciation Fund (3205 Skippack Pike, Worcester, PA 19490-0670) and/or SERENITY Hospice Care (3331 State Road, Suite 101, Bensalem, PA 19020).

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
