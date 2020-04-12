|
MAYRO
PATRICIA (nee AXILBUND)
87 years, passed away on April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allan D. Mayro, whose family owned the first open air parking lots in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Beloved daughter of Edna (nee Levy) and Philadelphia real estate icon Jacob H. Axilbund (founder of Lanard and Axilbund, now Colliers International Philadelphia. The original firm was founded 100 years ago). Cherished mother of Eric (Debra), Kurt, Esq. (Tina, Esq.), Pamela, Esq. (The Honorabe Denis P. Cohen), Karl (Jeffrey) and devoted grandmother of Alexandra (Matthew Stevens), the late Elissa Natalie, Stephanie, Benjamin, Joshua and Rachel. Beloved great-grandmother of Matthew, Adriana and Jackson. Pat was a graduate of West Philadelphia High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania. She was a long time resident of Drexel Park, Pa and Harvey Cedars, NJ. Additionally, Pat was a direct descendant of Nathan Levy, whose ship brought the Liberty Bell from England to America and of Aaron Levy, a major financier of the Continental Congress and the founder of Aaronsburg, Pa. in 1786. She was crowned runner-up in the Miss Atlantic City Beach Patrol for 1950 and 1951. She represented the Beach Patrol in the Miss America Parade. Pat then went on to have an extensive modeling career in Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Pat was a member of the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island and a former member of Temple Shalom in Broomall,Pa. Pat had been an active board member of the Bellarmine Guild at St. Joseph's University and served on the Mother's Association for Episcopal Academy, while her son Karl was a student there. Pat was a tireless sports fan, especially football. She was known for her wit, sense of humor, intellect and her many parties. She was the family matriarch and will be deeply missed by all. Donations in her memory may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063 or to Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals, 328 Upper Gulph Road Radnor, Pa. 19087.
